Lots Of  Upgrades !! Custom Ventilated Leather Seats, Powered Heated Front Seats, Huge Custom Navigation On A Panoramic Touch Screen, Dual Exhaust, Trailing Package, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Fog Lights  Running Boards, Spray In Bedliner, Bi-Fold Hard Aluminum Cover, Lots Of Dollars Invested On A Professional Upgrade On This Truck.

One Proud Ontario Ownership Since Day One, No accidents Reported According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Crew Cab Powered By V8 5.7 Litre Hemi Engine 4WD.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2018 RAM 1500

104,485 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Crew Cab Custom Leather Seats

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Crew Cab Custom Leather Seats

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,485KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT8JS279739

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14157-W
  • Mileage 104,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Lots Of  Upgrades !! Custom Ventilated Leather Seats, Powered Heated Front Seats, Huge Custom Navigation On A Panoramic Touch Screen, Dual Exhaust, Trailing Package, Painted Front & Rear Bumpers, Fog Lights  Running Boards, Spray In Bedliner, Bi-Fold Hard Aluminum Cover, Lots Of Dollars Invested On A Professional Upgrade On This Truck. One Proud Ontario Ownership Since Day One, No accidents Reported According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ), Crew Cab Powered By V8 5.7 Litre Hemi Engine 4WD. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Split Bench Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 RAM 1500