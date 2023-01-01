$43,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi Q7
55 Technik NAV | BACKUP CAM | FRONT CAM | BOSE AUDIO | PANOROOF | VENTED SEATS | QUATTRO
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the road with elegance: Lead the future with the 2019 Audi Q7 - embodying sophistication, power, and innovation.
Finished in a Blue exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 21 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.0L V6 engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Audis Quattro system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, 360-degree camera, in-dash navigation, heated steering wheel, automatic headlights, driver memory seat, BOSE sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, dual automatic climate control, drive select, auto start-stop, parking assist, downhill assist, rear climate control with heated seats, 2nd-row sunshade roller, rear climate control, 3rd-row seating, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019 Audi Q7will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
