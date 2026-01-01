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<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.</p> <p>24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.</p> <p>ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.</p> <p>INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.</p> <p>SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399</p> <p>ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. </p> <p>LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. BACKUP CAMERA,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . </p> <p>THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT.</p> <p>BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p> <p> </p>

2019 Ford Explorer

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14424281

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,777

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
221,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8D80KGA74233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FM5K8D80KGA74233
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


FREE 2 YEAR DEALER GUARANTY INCLUDED.


24 MONTHS/20000KM WHICHEVER COMES FIRST.


ONE TIME CLAIM OF UP TO $1200 EACH FOR ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION.


INTERNAL PARTS ONLY. LEAKS NOT COVERED.


SAFETY CERTIFICATE FOR $399


ANY CAR PURCHASED WITH SAFETY COMES WITH ALL BRAND NEW BRAKES AND OIL CHANGE.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. 


LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS. BACKUP CAMERA,POWER SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . 


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT.


BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE AT


GARDINER MOTORS LTD. 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. MISSISSAUGA ON L5N 1A6.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.


 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
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647-354-5500

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$7,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2019 Ford Explorer