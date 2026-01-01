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*FULLY LOADED* *AWD* *TOURING* *7 SEATER* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *REVERSE CAMERA* *AUTOMATIC* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2019 Make: Honda Model: Pilot Trim: Touring 7-Passenger AWD Kms: 74,398 Finance Price: $24,880 Cash Price: $25,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Honda Pilot Touring AWD with ONLY 74,398 kms!! For the affordable price of $24,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful Black exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 5FNYF6H65KB504058

2019 Honda Pilot

74,398 KM

Details Description Features

$24,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14085216

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger AWD

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

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$24,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,398KM
VIN 5FNYF6H65KB504058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,398 KM

Vehicle Description

*FULLY LOADED* *AWD* *TOURING* *7 SEATER* *MINT CONDITION* *HEATED SEATS* *REVERSE CAMERA* *AUTOMATIC* Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2019 Make: Honda Model: Pilot Trim: Touring 7-Passenger AWD Kms: 74,398 Finance Price: $24,880 Cash Price: $25,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Honda Pilot Touring AWD with ONLY 74,398 kms!! For the affordable price of $24,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful Black exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report. VIN: 5FNYF6H65KB504058

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Analog Appearance
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
ECO Assist System
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
1 Skid Plate
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
turn-by-turn navigation directions
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: direct injection
Blu-Ray player built-in streaming apps
HDMI interface
idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
650 kgs
Advanced Rear Entertainment System -inc: 10.2 high-resolution WSVGA (1024x600) screen
115-volt power outlet and CabinTalk in-car PA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

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1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

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416-606-7758

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$24,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2019 Honda Pilot