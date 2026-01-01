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2017 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Steering
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring AWD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Steering
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
111,509KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H98HB509385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 111,509 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Built for busy family life and long Canadian road trips, this 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD blends space, comfort, and confidence in one well-equipped SUV. Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used Honda Pilot Touring AWD stands out with a white exterior, black interior, automatic transmission, and a proven 3.5-litre gas engine.
With 111,509 km on the odometer, this four-door SUV offers the versatility many drivers want in a pre-owned vehicle. The 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD is known for its smooth ride, strong V6 power, and practical cabin layout, making it a smart choice for families, commuters, and weekend travellers alike.
FEATURES OF THE Pilot Touring AWD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Steering
Ventilated front seats add welcome summer comfort
Heated steering wheel helps on cold mornings
Rear DVD entertainment supports family travel
Power liftgate adds everyday loading ease
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Lane departure warning supports safer highway travel
Blind spot monitor aids lane changes
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
The 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD is designed to inspire peace of mind in many driving conditions. Stability control, child safety locks, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all help support safer family travel in daily use.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.5-litre gas engine delivers smooth V6 power
All-wheel drive adds year-round traction
Automatic transmission supports relaxed daily driving
Limited slip differential aids slippery surfaces
This 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD delivers the balanced performance drivers expect from a midsize Honda SUV. Its V6 engine offers confident passing power, while the automatic transmission keeps shifts smooth. All-wheel drive adds confidence in rain, snow, and changing road conditions across Ontario.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help beat winter
Heated rear seats add passenger comfort
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Remote starter makes cold starts easier
Inside, the 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD focuses on comfort for both driver and passengers. Ventilated front seats help on warm days, while memory seats, power front seats, lumbar support, rear climate control, rear air conditioning, and a heated steering wheel make every drive more enjoyable.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps guide every trip
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Apple CarPlay adds smartphone convenience
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
This 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD also brings useful technology to your everyday drive. Satellite radio, HD Radio, steering wheel audio controls, rear audio controls, push button start, WiFi hotspot capability, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror help keep the cabin modern, connected, and easy to enjoy.
CARGO SPACE
Power liftgate helps with busy loading
Four-door layout improves family access
Trailer hitch adds utility for gear
Spacious cabin suits passengers and cargo
The 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD offers the practicality expected from a three-row Honda SUV. Whether you are loading groceries, sports bags, or travel gear, the cabin and cargo area are ready for daily errands and weekend plans. The trailer hitch also adds extra flexibility for active lifestyles.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick Plus, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2017
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2017
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Smooth ride quality for daily driving
Strong V6 power for highway merging
Spacious cabin for families and trips
Useful comfort features for all seasons
Finished in white with a black interior, this 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD presents a clean, upscale look that fits well in any driveway. Heated mirrors, electric mirrors, retractable mirrors, fog lights, LED headlamps, tinted windows, a rear spoiler, and a panoramic sunroof complete its polished and practical design.
This 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Steering's VIN is: 5FNYF6H98HB509385.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460547.html
Built for busy family life and long Canadian road trips, this 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD blends space, comfort, and confidence in one well-equipped SUV. Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used Honda Pilot Touring AWD stands out with a white exterior, black interior, automatic transmission, and a proven 3.5-litre gas engine.
With 111,509 km on the odometer, this four-door SUV offers the versatility many drivers want in a pre-owned vehicle. The 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD is known for its smooth ride, strong V6 power, and practical cabin layout, making it a smart choice for families, commuters, and weekend travellers alike.
FEATURES OF THE Pilot Touring AWD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Steering
Ventilated front seats add welcome summer comfort
Heated steering wheel helps on cold mornings
Rear DVD entertainment supports family travel
Power liftgate adds everyday loading ease
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Lane departure warning supports safer highway travel
Blind spot monitor aids lane changes
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
The 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD is designed to inspire peace of mind in many driving conditions. Stability control, child safety locks, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all help support safer family travel in daily use.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.5-litre gas engine delivers smooth V6 power
All-wheel drive adds year-round traction
Automatic transmission supports relaxed daily driving
Limited slip differential aids slippery surfaces
This 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD delivers the balanced performance drivers expect from a midsize Honda SUV. Its V6 engine offers confident passing power, while the automatic transmission keeps shifts smooth. All-wheel drive adds confidence in rain, snow, and changing road conditions across Ontario.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help beat winter
Heated rear seats add passenger comfort
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Remote starter makes cold starts easier
Inside, the 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD focuses on comfort for both driver and passengers. Ventilated front seats help on warm days, while memory seats, power front seats, lumbar support, rear climate control, rear air conditioning, and a heated steering wheel make every drive more enjoyable.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps guide every trip
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Apple CarPlay adds smartphone convenience
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
This 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD also brings useful technology to your everyday drive. Satellite radio, HD Radio, steering wheel audio controls, rear audio controls, push button start, WiFi hotspot capability, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror help keep the cabin modern, connected, and easy to enjoy.
CARGO SPACE
Power liftgate helps with busy loading
Four-door layout improves family access
Trailer hitch adds utility for gear
Spacious cabin suits passengers and cargo
The 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD offers the practicality expected from a three-row Honda SUV. Whether you are loading groceries, sports bags, or travel gear, the cabin and cargo area are ready for daily errands and weekend plans. The trailer hitch also adds extra flexibility for active lifestyles.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick Plus, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2017
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2017
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Smooth ride quality for daily driving
Strong V6 power for highway merging
Spacious cabin for families and trips
Useful comfort features for all seasons
Finished in white with a black interior, this 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD presents a clean, upscale look that fits well in any driveway. Heated mirrors, electric mirrors, retractable mirrors, fog lights, LED headlamps, tinted windows, a rear spoiler, and a panoramic sunroof complete its polished and practical design.
This 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD | No Accidents | Ventilated Front Seats | Heated Steering's VIN is: 5FNYF6H98HB509385.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460547.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rear Audio Controls
Rear DVD Entertainment System
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$25,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2017 Honda Pilot