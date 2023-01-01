2019 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 8 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10036050

10036050 Stock #: 598455P

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 598455P

Mileage 77,883 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.