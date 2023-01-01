Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

77,883 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2019 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10036050
  Stock #: 598455P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 598455P
  • Mileage 77,883 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

