Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2019 Mercedes-Benz A
Class 250 4MATIC Navigation Moonroof Ambient Light Carplay
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
142,030KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10002185
- Stock #: 12344A
- VIN: WDD3F4HB9KJ096836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
A dynamic front design with low hood and a flowing performance line all the way back to its rear LED lights perfectly reflects the sporty nature of this luxury compact. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz A Class is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz A Class is a modern, luxurious and dynamic compact with amazing capabilities. Highly advanced and filled with the latest in tech, this energetic and vibrant luxury compact is just as comfortable and enjoyable as its larger counterparts within the brand. A clean pure exterior design coupled with an opulent and minimalist approach to its interior, accentuates greatly to the new Mercedes Benz design philosophy of sensual purity.This hatchback has 142,030 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
