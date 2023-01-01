$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 2 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10030404

10030404 Stock #: 12517F

12517F VIN: 3VWG57BU0KM167805

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12517F

Mileage 20,244 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade TIRES: 205/55R17 ALL SEASON Wheels: 17" x 7J Tornado Diamond Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Safety Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: Remote Start Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.