2020 Kia Sportage EX No Accident Panoramic Roof Lane Safety Heated Seats

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 7 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9993965

9993965 Stock #: 12469

12469 VIN: KNDPNCAC8L7696676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12469

Mileage 50,747 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Wireless Phone Charging Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Voice Activation Integrated roof antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Voice Activation Safety Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Forward Crash Sensor

