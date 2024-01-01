Menu
2021 Ford F-150

52,696 KM

$1

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

52,696KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E55MFA64038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13513
  • Mileage 52,696 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

