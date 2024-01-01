$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Cadillac XT5
Luxury No Accident Bose Carplay Heated Seats Remote Start
2022 Cadillac XT5
Luxury No Accident Bose Carplay Heated Seats Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,666KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYKNBR45NZ113189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13028A2
- Mileage 57,666 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Bose Audio, Forward Collision System, Front Pedestrian Detection, Park Aid, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This 2022 Cadillac XT5 combines a large interior with a pleasing ride, plentiful outward visibility, and a striking design. This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 57,666 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Luxury. Ride in true Cadillac style with elegant alloy wheels, LED headlights with highbeam assist, heated power side mirrors, and chrome trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a power rear liftgate, synthetic leather seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive remote start and proximity entry, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, Teen Driver technology and automatic pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This 2022 Cadillac XT5 combines a large interior with a pleasing ride, plentiful outward visibility, and a striking design. This 2022 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 57,666 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Luxury. Ride in true Cadillac style with elegant alloy wheels, LED headlights with highbeam assist, heated power side mirrors, and chrome trim providing dazzling detail. The large 8 inch touchscreen features voice recognition technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G Wi-Fi, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience features include a power rear liftgate, synthetic leather seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive remote start and proximity entry, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, Teen Driver technology and automatic pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport Unlimited No Accident Navigation Carplay Remote Start 48,497 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 250 4MATIC No Accident AMG Night Carplay Navigation Panoramic Roof 29,618 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV No Accident 360CAM Panoramic Roof Remote Start 35,493 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2022 Cadillac XT5