Price excludes tax and licensing. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FINANCE ONLY. CASH PRICE IS $2000 OVER FINANCE PRICE (safety included).  Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799 (STARTING PRICE). FINANCING AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

39,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG3NU285759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

AUTOCITY

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

2022 Hyundai Elantra