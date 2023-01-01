$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
26,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027134
- Stock #: P2968
- VIN: JA4AHUAU8NU600670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Labrador Black Mitsubishi RVR
Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee and Fuel. Erin Mills Mitsubishi is proud to offer a superior selection of top quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes. We stock cars, trucks, SUV's, sports cars, and crossovers to fit every budget!! We have been proudly serving the cities and towns of Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Orillia, Bracebridge, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Simcoe, Burlington, Ottawa, Sarnia, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Listowel, Collingwood, Arthur, Wiarton, Brantford, St. Catharines, Newmarket, Stratford, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Welland, Oshawa, Whitby, Cobourg, Belleville, Trenton, Petawawa, North Bay, Huntsville, Gananoque, Brockville, Napanee, Arnprior, Bancroft, Owen Sound, Chatham, St. Thomas, Leamington, Milton, Ajax, Pickering and surrounding areas since 2009.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2