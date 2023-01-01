Menu
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

26,200 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

26,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027134
  • Stock #: P2968
  • VIN: JA4AHUAU8NU600670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 3270 kilometers below market average!


2022 Labrador Black Mitsubishi RVR

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 3270 kilometers below market average!

2022 Labrador Black Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee and Fuel.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

