2022 Mitsubishi RVR

$25,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10027134

10027134 Stock #: P2968

P2968 VIN: JA4AHUAU8NU600670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 26,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.