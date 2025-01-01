Menu
2024 Ford Edge

31,490 KM

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
12311633

Location

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

1-888-833-5968

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
31,490KM
VIN 2FMPK4J94RBA40084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PU9476
  • Mileage 31,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

GPS System

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6
