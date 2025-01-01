Menu
*6.89% promotional interest rate available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles (2022-2025 Preowned Vehicles and demos).  COME SEE WHY NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canadas #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!! 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4 Door | 3.6L V6 | Granite Crystal Metallic | Heated Cloth Bucket Seats | Uconnect 12.3" Touchscreen Display | LED Lighting Package | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Adaptive Cruise Control | Forward Collision Warning | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Mopar Performance Satin Black Grille | 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio | Class II Hitch Receiver One Owner Clean Carfax Push adventure to the limit with this fully loaded 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4-Door, boldly presented in the sleek and sophisticated Granite Crystal Metallic. Equipped with the trusted and powerful 3.6L V6 engine, this Wrangler Rubicon delivers legendary off-road capability and smooth on-road performance, making every journey thrilling. Step into premium comfort with heated cloth bucket seats, a cozy heated steering wheel, and modern convenience thanks to remote start. Advanced technology is always at your fingertips through the expansive Uconnect 12.3" touchscreen display, offering seamless connectivity via wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. Safety and driver-assistance are prioritized with innovative features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning, while the upgraded LED Lighting Package ensures outstanding visibility on or off the trail. Exclusive styling enhancements include a striking Mopar Performance Satin Black Grille, rugged off-road readiness with a 4.10 rear axle ratio, and practical towing capability courtesy of the integrated Class II Hitch Receiver. Meticulously maintained by its one previous owner and backed by a pristine Clean Carfax, this Wrangler Rubicon effortlessly blends iconic Jeep capability, modern luxury, and bold stylingperfectly designed for drivers seeking unmatched adventure, comfort, and innovation. ______________________________________________________ Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether youre inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly. WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! ______________________________________________________ Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e end users) only. *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) ______________________________________________________ Peel Chrysler A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197. Disclaimer Statement: At Peel Chrysler, your satisfaction is our priority. While many pre-owned vehicles originally come with two keys, variations may occur based on trade-ins, and all Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with one keyany extras provided by the previous owner will be included with your purchase, and additional keys can be bought at the time of sale. Online prices and payments are for finance purchases. Used vehicles that are being financed are subject to a $499 (^$1500 non-prime) financing fee, while cash purchases (certified cheque, bank draft, or wire transfer) on used vehicles have a $2,000 surcharge ( online price + $2,000). Cash purchases of new vehicles only incur applicable taxes and licensing fees, and those priced above $100,000 (including accessories or add-ons) are subject to a federal luxury tax. Optional finance and lease terms are available, and if trading in a vehicle with an outstanding loan balance requiring Peel Chrysler to facilitate the lien payout, a Lien Payout Fee of $349 applies. Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice. While we strive for accuracy, occasional technical or human errors may occur, so we encourage verifying all vehicle details, including features, options, materials, and specifications, with a Peel Chrysler representative by contacting us or visiting our dealership. Experience seamless convenience with our nationwide delivery optionsvisit our website or contact us for more details.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

6,132 KM

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon | Heated Seats | 12" Touchscreen | 4X4

12426069

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon | Heated Seats | 12" Touchscreen | 4X4

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,132KM
VIN 1C4PJXFG1RW201277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8330A
  • Mileage 6,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
