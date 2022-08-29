Filter Results
New and Used Honda Civic for Sale in Mississauga, ON
Showing 1-50 of 388
2013 Honda Civic
LX ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.
$11,991
161,255KM
Silver
Sherway Nissan
Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan DX Sedan - LOW KMS! Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Electronic Park Brake & More!
$18,998
25,000KM
Grey
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2008 Honda Civic
DX-G SEDAN | AUTO | AS-TRADED SPECIAL!
$5,500
170,408KM
Black
Kitchener Ford Ltd
Kitchener, ON
2012 Honda Civic
LX COUPE 5-Speed M *2nd WINTER* CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CRUISE
$10,895
130,616KM
Grey
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
2012 Honda Civic
EX~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$12,450
204,274KM
Grey
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Civic
LX~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$12,950
204,005KM
Black
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2019 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring
$35,500
38,205KM
Gray
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan EX Nice Local Trade Sunroof Back Up Cam Rmt Strt
$21,995
105,530KM
White Orchid Pearl
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan LX 6MT
$22,995
66,875KM
Modern Steel Met
Markham Acura
Markham, ON
2018 Honda Civic
Sport Touring
$27,995
104,821KM
Black
Riverside Auto Sales
Guelph, ON
2018 Honda Civic
LX
$22,526
132,896KM
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Innisfil, ON
2016 Honda Civic
Touring Navigation HondaSense FullyLoaded
$19,880
149,582KM
White
Redline Motors
Kitchener, ON
2019 Honda Civic
LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$24,850
89,000KM
Red
2019 Honda Civic
LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$24,850
73,000KM
Black
2014 Honda Civic
LX/ NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN / WELL MAINTAINED /
$12,000
185,000KM
Black
Executive Motors
Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Civic
LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$20,850
129,000KM
Black
2013 Honda Civic
LX |ECO MODE |HEATED SEATS |1 OWNER | OPEN SUNDAYS
$13,888
174,559KM
Taffeta White
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
2019 Honda Civic
SI Sedan 2.0L SI
$28,988
60,034KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Whitby, ON
2018 Honda Civic
TOURING | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Cam
$25,950
99,000KM
Black
2008 Honda Civic
DX-G/AUTO/P.GROUB/ALLOYS/CLEAN
Sale
$5,995
216,470KM
Tan
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX Sedan - Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Power Group & More!
$23,998
41,000KM
Grey
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2014 Honda Civic
HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,EXTRA CLEAN,
Sale
$14,450
150,000KM
Black
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
Mississauga, ON
2012 Honda Civic
LX,5SPD.MANUAL,NO ACCIDENTS!SERVICE RECORDS !!
$8,800
203,000KM
Gray
Import Connection
Burlington, ON
2010 Honda Civic
DX-G
$8,995
165,000KM
Blue
Star Line Sales and Leasing
Pickering, ON
2002 Honda Civic
LX-G
$2,995
309,000KM
Silver
Star Line Sales and Leasing
Pickering, ON
2015 Honda Civic
KEYLESS|PUSH START|R.CAM|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF
$17,995
98,157KM
Black
Car Central
Barrie, ON
2017 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring|TURBO|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|SIRIUSXM|
$21,587
144,656KM
Aegean Blue Metallic
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2018 Honda Civic
EX / SUNROOF / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS
$24,995
34,115KM
Red
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
2016 Honda Civic
LX CLOTH | HTD SEATS | REAR CAMERA |
$18,999
146,382KM
Silver
Barrie Ford
Barrie, ON
2019 Honda Civic
LX HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | HEATED SEATS
$26,900
59,721KM
White
Cambridge Centre Honda
Cambridge, ON
2009 Honda Civic
LX-S~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$7,450
224,164KM
Grey
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
Kitchener, ON
2018 Honda Civic
LX | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
$25,493
50,498KM
White
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Kitchener, ON
