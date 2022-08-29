Menu
New and Used Honda Civic for Sale in Mississauga, ON

Showing 1-50 of 388
Used 2016 Honda Civic EX for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Honda Civic

EX
$21,495
+ tax & lic
115,171KM
Grey
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED. for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Honda Civic

LX ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. SOLD AS IS UNFIT UNPLATED.
$11,991
+ tax & lic
161,255KM
Silver
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Honda Civic Touring

2014 Honda Civic

Touring "ONLY 84,000 KM"
$17,950
+ tax & lic
84,000KM
Burgundy
Glenholme Motors

Fonthill, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan DX Sedan - LOW KMS! Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Electronic Park Brake & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan DX Sedan - LOW KMS! Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Electronic Park Brake & More!
$18,998
+ tax & lic
25,000KM
Grey
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2008 Honda Civic DX-G SEDAN | AUTO | AS-TRADED SPECIAL! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2008 Honda Civic

DX-G SEDAN | AUTO | AS-TRADED SPECIAL!
$5,500
+ tax & lic
170,408KM
Black
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX COUPE 5-Speed M *2nd WINTER* CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CRUISE for sale in Milton, ON

2012 Honda Civic

LX COUPE 5-Speed M *2nd WINTER* CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CRUISE
$10,895
+ tax & lic
130,616KM
Grey
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Orangeville, ON

2016 Honda Civic

Touring
$19,401
+ tax & lic
170,874KM
Dark Grey
The Humberview Group

Orangeville, ON

Used 2012 Honda Civic EX~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Honda Civic

EX~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$12,450
+ tax & lic
204,274KM
Grey
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Honda Civic LX~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Honda Civic

LX~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$12,950
+ tax & lic
204,005KM
Black
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring
$35,500
+ tax & lic
38,205KM
Gray
Waterloo Honda

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Honda Civic Sedan 4dr Auto LX for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto LX
$11,580
+ tax & lic
173,519KM
Silver
Xtreme Cars Inc

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan EX Nice Local Trade Sunroof Back Up Cam Rmt Strt for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX Nice Local Trade Sunroof Back Up Cam Rmt Strt
$21,995
+ tax & lic
105,530KM
White Orchid Pearl
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX 6MT for sale in Markham, ON

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX 6MT
$22,995
+ tax & lic
66,875KM
Modern Steel Met
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Touring
$27,995
+ tax & lic
104,821KM
Black
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX for sale in Innisfil, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX
$22,526
+ tax & lic
132,896KM
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Innisfil, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Honda Civic EX for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Honda Civic

EX
$18,490
+ tax & lic
106,000KM
White
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda Civic Touring Navigation HondaSense FullyLoaded for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Navigation HondaSense FullyLoaded
$19,880
+ tax & lic
149,582KM
White
Redline Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Honda Civic

LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$24,850
+ tax & lic
89,000KM
Red
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Honda Civic

LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$24,850
+ tax & lic
73,000KM
Black
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Honda Civic LX/ NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN / WELL MAINTAINED / for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Honda Civic

LX/ NO ACCIDENT / SUPER CLEAN / WELL MAINTAINED /
$12,000
+ tax & lic
185,000KM
Black
Executive Motors

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
$20,850
+ tax & lic
129,000KM
Black
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX
$29,000
+ tax & lic
50,290KM
Black
Waterloo Honda

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2007 Honda Civic 4dr AT LX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2007 Honda Civic

4dr AT LX
$5,495
+ tax & lic
226,043KM
Gray
A-Line Automotive

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Honda Civic LX |ECO MODE |HEATED SEATS |1 OWNER | OPEN SUNDAYS for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Honda Civic

LX |ECO MODE |HEATED SEATS |1 OWNER | OPEN SUNDAYS
$13,888
+ tax & lic
174,559KM
Taffeta White
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic SI Sedan 2.0L SI for sale in Whitby, ON

2019 Honda Civic

SI Sedan 2.0L SI
$28,988
+ tax & lic
60,034KM
Crystal Black Pearl
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic TOURING | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Honda Civic

TOURING | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Cam
$25,950
+ tax & lic
99,000KM
Black
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX for sale in Hamilton, ON

2009 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX
$6,995
+ tax & lic
271,000KM
Silver
GC Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2008 Honda Civic DX-G/AUTO/P.GROUB/ALLOYS/CLEAN for sale in Scarborough, ON

2008 Honda Civic

DX-G/AUTO/P.GROUB/ALLOYS/CLEAN
Sale
$5,995
+ tax & lic
216,470KM
Tan
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX Sedan - Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Power Group & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX Sedan - Lane Departure Warning, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Power Group & More!
$23,998
+ tax & lic
41,000KM
Grey
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT for sale in Brampton, ON

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT
$27,500
+ tax & lic
38,500KM
Black
Acez Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic HB SPORT Manual for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Honda Civic

HB SPORT Manual
$18,200
+ tax & lic
120,200KM
Black
Acez Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2007 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in Waterloo, ON

2007 Honda Civic

DX-G
$5,495
+ tax & lic
258,000KM
Black
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Honda Civic HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,EXTRA CLEAN, for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Honda Civic

HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED,EXTRA CLEAN,
Sale
$14,450
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Black
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX,5SPD.MANUAL,NO ACCIDENTS!SERVICE RECORDS !! for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Honda Civic

LX,5SPD.MANUAL,NO ACCIDENTS!SERVICE RECORDS !!
$8,800
+ tax & lic
203,000KM
Gray
Import Connection

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sport Coupe LX CVT for sale in Georgetown, ON

2019 Honda Civic

Sport Coupe LX CVT
$26,797
+ tax & lic
83,290KM
Black
The Humberview Group

Georgetown, ON

Used 2010 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in Pickering, ON

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G
$8,995
+ tax & lic
165,000KM
Blue
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Pickering, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2002 Honda Civic LX-G for sale in Pickering, ON

2002 Honda Civic

LX-G
$2,995
+ tax & lic
309,000KM
Silver
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Pickering, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Oshawa, ON

2019 Honda Civic

LX
$20,990
+ tax & lic
155,000KM
White
Mint Auto Sales

Oshawa, ON

Used 2015 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Honda Civic

Touring
$20,995
+ tax & lic
97,064KM
White
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Honda Civic

Touring
$20,995
+ tax & lic
97,064KM
White
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX
$21,500
+ tax & lic
124,152KM
Gray
Waterloo Honda

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Honda Civic KEYLESS|PUSH START|R.CAM|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF for sale in Barrie, ON

2015 Honda Civic

KEYLESS|PUSH START|R.CAM|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF
$17,995
+ tax & lic
98,157KM
Black
Car Central

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT
$37,888
+ tax & lic
54,000KM
Red
Automania

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan Touring|TURBO|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|SIRIUSXM| for sale in North York, ON

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring|TURBO|NAV|SUNROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|SIRIUSXM|
$21,587
+ tax & lic
144,656KM
Aegean Blue Metallic
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic EX / SUNROOF / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Honda Civic

EX / SUNROOF / AUTO / NO ACCIDENTS
$24,995
+ tax & lic
34,115KM
Red
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Honda Civic LX CLOTH | HTD SEATS | REAR CAMERA | for sale in Barrie, ON

2016 Honda Civic

LX CLOTH | HTD SEATS | REAR CAMERA |
$18,999
+ tax & lic
146,382KM
Silver
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | HEATED SEATS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Honda Civic

LX HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES | HEATED SEATS
$26,900
+ tax & lic
59,721KM
White
Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Honda Civic 2dr CVT Touring for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Honda Civic

2dr CVT Touring
$20,995
+ tax & lic
153,458KM
Blue
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2009 Honda Civic LX-S~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~ for sale in Kitchener, ON

2009 Honda Civic

LX-S~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~
$7,450
+ tax & lic
224,164KM
Grey
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Honda Civic

LX | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
$25,493
+ tax & lic
50,498KM
White
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options