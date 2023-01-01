$6,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9540214
- Stock #: 8440b
- VIN: 3FAHP07ZX8R139945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
