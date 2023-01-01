Menu
2008 Ford Fusion

147,888 KM

Details Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

2008 Ford Fusion

2008 Ford Fusion

SE

2008 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

147,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9540214
  • Stock #: 8440b
  • VIN: 3FAHP07ZX8R139945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8440b
  • Mileage 147,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
6 Speed Automatic

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

