Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive
ad: buy_header

New and Used Ford Escape for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 1,026
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED S for sale in North York, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED S
$18,999 + tax & lic
123,315KM
Blue
Car Canada Finance

North York, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWE for sale in North York, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWE
$19,999 + tax & lic
119,535KM
Blue
Car Canada Finance

North York, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEA for sale in North York, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEA
$21,999 + tax & lic
85,236KM
Black
Car Canada Finance

North York, ON

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS for sale in North York, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS
$18,999 + tax & lic
126,716KM
Black
Car Canada Finance

North York, ON

ad: buy_incontent_1
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED S for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED S
$18,999 + tax & lic
123,315KM
Blue
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWE for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWE
$19,999 + tax & lic
119,535KM
Blue
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEA for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEA
$21,999 + tax & lic
85,236KM
Black
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS
$18,999 + tax & lic
126,716KM
Black
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_2
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON

2014 Ford Escape

SE
$12,999 + tax & lic
99,422KM
Blue
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Cayuga, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$18,495 + tax & lic
94,554KM
Blue
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL Plug-In Hybrid for sale in Cayuga, ON

2022 Ford Escape

SEL Plug-In Hybrid
$33,995 + tax & lic
44,400KM
Blue
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM HYBRID AWD - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS
$25,888 + tax & lic
55,200KM
Grey
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

ad: buy_incontent_3
New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Chatham, ON

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line
$43,069 + tax & lic
CALL
Silver
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Select for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select
$48,769 + tax & lic
20KM
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CC
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Escape Active for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Escape Active
$40,468 + tax & lic
CALL
Oxford White
Savage Ford

Sturgeon Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2017 Ford Escape

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$22,495 + tax & lic
72,975KM
Lightning Blue
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_4
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD
$23,999 + tax & lic
95,100KM
Black
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL
$20,010 + tax & lic
81,215KM
Black
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
$16,590 + tax & lic
156,643KM
Silver
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Harriston, ON

2022 Ford Escape

SE
$28,500 + tax & lic
47,000KM
ATLAS BLUE
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2021 Ford Escape

TITANIUM HYBRID AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA !!!
$22,888 + tax & lic
126,800KM
White
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT FWD / HEATED LEATHER SEATS / BLUETOOTH for sale in Bolton, ON

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD / HEATED LEATHER SEATS / BLUETOOTH
$3,288 + tax & lic
247,914KM
Blue
The Auto Show

Bolton, ON

Used 2011 Ford Escape FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT for sale in Oshawa, ON

2011 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
$9,999 + tax & lic
148,600KM
Black
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Escape Hybrid PHEV for sale in Kingston, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Hybrid PHEV
$53,178 + tax & lic
8KM
Carbonized Grey
Petrie Ford

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
New 2024 Ford Escape 4DR ACTIVE for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON

2024 Ford Escape

4DR ACTIVE
$38,718 + tax & lic
25KM
Carbonized Grey
Savage Ford

Sturgeon Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE FWD for sale in Brockville, ON

2015 Ford Escape

SE FWD
$12,999 + tax & lic
165,025KM
White
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Welland, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD
$20,699 + tax & lic
95,200KM
Black
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Tilbury, ON

2022 Ford Escape

SE
$41,044 + tax & lic
55,514KM
Red
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Ford Escape

SE
$20,995 + tax & lic
37,945KM
Blue
Meadowvale Ford

Mississauga, ON

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in Midland, ON

2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD
$33,995 + tax & lic
21,206KM
Star White Tri-Coat
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Select for sale in Midland, ON

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select
$45,304 + tax & lic
90KM
Iconic Silver Metallic
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

New 2024 Ford Escape Active for sale in Midland, ON

2024 Ford Escape

Active
$39,554 + tax & lic
90KM
Oxford White
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

ad: buy_incontent_5
New 2024 Ford Escape PHEV for sale in Mississauga, ON

2024 Ford Escape

PHEV
$43,863 + tax & lic
2KM
Carbonized Grey Metallic
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE AWD | HTD SEATS | NAV | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE AWD | HTD SEATS | NAV | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO
$15,967 + tax & lic
116,342KM
White
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE FWD for sale in Brockville, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD
$13,999 + tax & lic
175,200KM
White
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Ford Escape CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED SEATS - 4WD for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Ford Escape

CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED SEATS - 4WD
$18,995 + tax & lic
105,079KM
Blue
Autohouse Kingston

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON

2015 Ford Escape

SE
$13,698 + tax & lic
140,447KM
Black
Boss Auto

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Ford Escape

SEL
$26,999 + tax & lic
20,355KM
Welland Toyota

Welland, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line for sale in Midland, ON

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line
$39,354 + tax & lic
90KM
VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
Bourgeois Motors

Midland, ON

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Embrun, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$17,695 + tax & lic
96,852KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE * Ford My Sync * Bluetooth/USB * Voice Recognition * Rear View Camera * Heated Seats * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Traction/Stability Con for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE * Ford My Sync * Bluetooth/USB * Voice Recognition * Rear View Camera * Heated Seats * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Traction/Stability Con
$13,995 + tax & lic
167,009KM
Blue
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Peterborough, ON

2022 Ford Escape

SEL
$28,977 + tax & lic
57,263KM
UNKNOWN
Auto Connect Sales

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Peterborough, ON

2021 Ford Escape

SEL
$26,977 + tax & lic
68,593KM
UNKNOWN
Auto Connect Sales

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE ECOBOOST - NAVI - REVERSE CAM - HTD SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE ECOBOOST - NAVI - REVERSE CAM - HTD SEATS
$14,988 + tax & lic
141,000KM
Gray
Roger's Motors

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE
$11,995 + tax & lic
175,000KM
Black
Petrie Ford

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium
$1 + tax & lic
80,168KM
SHADOW BLACK
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE CAM HTD-SEATS DUAL-CLIM-CTRL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2017 Ford Escape

SE CAM HTD-SEATS DUAL-CLIM-CTRL
$15,498 + tax & lic
126,000KM
Red
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid SEL | CO-PILOT 360+ | LEATHER | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Ford Escape

Plug-in Hybrid SEL | CO-PILOT 360+ | LEATHER | NAV
$30,216 + tax & lic
48,800KM
White
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

ad: buy_incontent_5
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE | NAVIGATION | POWER LIFTGATE | ONLY 28 KM! for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Ford Escape

SE | NAVIGATION | POWER LIFTGATE | ONLY 28 KM!
$19,888 + tax & lic
28,929KM
Sunset Metallic
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL | Heated Leather | Safety Tech | FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Ford Escape

SEL | Heated Leather | Safety Tech | FWD
$22,995 + tax & lic
78,181KM
Blue
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options