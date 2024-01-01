ad: buy_header
New and Used Ford Escape for Sale in Ontario
Showing 1-50 of 1,026
2019 Ford Escape
SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED S
$18,999 + tax & lic
123,315KM
Blue
Car Canada Finance
North York, ON
2019 Ford Escape
SE MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWE
$19,999 + tax & lic
119,535KM
Blue
Car Canada Finance
North York, ON
2019 Ford Escape
SEL MODEL, AWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEA
$21,999 + tax & lic
85,236KM
Black
Car Canada Finance
North York, ON
2019 Ford Escape
SE MODEL, ECOBOOST, FWD, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS
$18,999 + tax & lic
126,716KM
Black
Car Canada Finance
North York, ON
2018 Ford Escape
SE
$18,495 + tax & lic
94,554KM
Blue
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Cayuga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Escape
SEL Plug-In Hybrid
$33,995 + tax & lic
44,400KM
Blue
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Cayuga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Escape
TITANIUM HYBRID AWD - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS
$25,888 + tax & lic
55,200KM
Grey
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Burlington, ON
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line
$43,069 + tax & lic
CALL
Silver
Victory Ford
Chatham, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line Select
$48,769 + tax & lic
20KM
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CC
Meadowvale Ford
Mississauga, ON
2024 Ford Escape
Escape Active
$40,468 + tax & lic
CALL
Oxford White
Savage Ford
Sturgeon Falls, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
$22,495 + tax & lic
72,975KM
Lightning Blue
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
$23,999 + tax & lic
95,100KM
Black
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
$20,010 + tax & lic
81,215KM
Black
Oak-Land Ford
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C
$16,590 + tax & lic
156,643KM
Silver
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2022 Ford Escape
SE
$28,500 + tax & lic
47,000KM
ATLAS BLUE
Leslie Motors Ltd.
Harriston, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Escape
TITANIUM HYBRID AWD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA !!!
$22,888 + tax & lic
126,800KM
White
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Burlington, ON
2011 Ford Escape
XLT FWD / HEATED LEATHER SEATS / BLUETOOTH
$3,288 + tax & lic
247,914KM
Blue
The Auto Show
Bolton, ON
2011 Ford Escape
FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
$9,999 + tax & lic
148,600KM
Black
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Ford Escape
Hybrid PHEV
$53,178 + tax & lic
8KM
Carbonized Grey
Petrie Ford
Kingston, ON
Buy From Home Options
2024 Ford Escape
4DR ACTIVE
$38,718 + tax & lic
25KM
Carbonized Grey
Savage Ford
Sturgeon Falls, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Ford Escape
SE FWD
$12,999 + tax & lic
165,025KM
White
2022 Ford Escape
SEL AWD
$33,995 + tax & lic
21,206KM
Star White Tri-Coat
Bourgeois Motors
Midland, ON
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line Select
$45,304 + tax & lic
90KM
Iconic Silver Metallic
Bourgeois Motors
Midland, ON
2024 Ford Escape
PHEV
$43,863 + tax & lic
2KM
Carbonized Grey Metallic
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE AWD | HTD SEATS | NAV | REAR CAM | CARPLAY/AUTO
$15,967 + tax & lic
116,342KM
White
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD
$13,999 + tax & lic
175,200KM
White
2018 Ford Escape
CLEAN CARFAX - HEATED SEATS - 4WD
$18,995 + tax & lic
105,079KM
Blue
Autohouse Kingston
Kingston, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE
$17,695 + tax & lic
96,852KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Embrun, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE * Ford My Sync * Bluetooth/USB * Voice Recognition * Rear View Camera * Heated Seats * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Traction/Stability Con
$13,995 + tax & lic
167,009KM
Blue
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
$28,977 + tax & lic
57,263KM
UNKNOWN
Auto Connect Sales
Peterborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Escape
SEL
$26,977 + tax & lic
68,593KM
UNKNOWN
Auto Connect Sales
Peterborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE ECOBOOST - NAVI - REVERSE CAM - HTD SEATS
$14,988 + tax & lic
141,000KM
Gray
Roger's Motors
Oakville, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE
$11,995 + tax & lic
175,000KM
Black
Petrie Ford
Kingston, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
$1 + tax & lic
80,168KM
SHADOW BLACK
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE CAM HTD-SEATS DUAL-CLIM-CTRL
$15,498 + tax & lic
126,000KM
Red
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Escape
Plug-in Hybrid SEL | CO-PILOT 360+ | LEATHER | NAV
$30,216 + tax & lic
48,800KM
White
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2016 Ford Escape
SE | NAVIGATION | POWER LIFTGATE | ONLY 28 KM!
$19,888 + tax & lic
28,929KM
Sunset Metallic
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Ford Escape
SEL | Heated Leather | Safety Tech | FWD
$22,995 + tax & lic
78,181KM
Blue
Peel Chrysler Fiat
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options