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2011 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
2011 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
181,932KM
VIN 5NPEB4AC9BH049221
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning
If you're looking for a well-rounded and affordable sedan, this Hyundai Sonata should be at the top of your list. This 2011 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts.
This sedan has 181,932 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
If you're looking for a well-rounded and affordable sedan, this Hyundai Sonata should be at the top of your list. This 2011 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts.
This sedan has 181,932 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2011 Hyundai Sonata