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<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning</b><br> <br> If youre looking for a well-rounded and affordable sedan, this Hyundai Sonata should be at the top of your list. This 2011 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.<br> <br>This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. Its a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonatas excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts.<br> <br>This sedan has 181,932 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2011 Hyundai Sonata

181,932 KM

Details Description

$CALL

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2011 Hyundai Sonata

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14446171

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
181,932KM
VIN 5NPEB4AC9BH049221

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning

If you're looking for a well-rounded and affordable sedan, this Hyundai Sonata should be at the top of your list. This 2011 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts.

This sedan has 181,932 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2011 Hyundai Sonata