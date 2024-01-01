Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $14419 - Our Price is just $13999! <br> <br> Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave. This 2014 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2014 Buick Enclave is a full size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly interior. If youre looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 147,698 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$132.74</b> with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2014 Buick Enclave

147,698 KM

$13,999

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

147,698KM
Used
VIN 5GAKVCKD6EJ342793

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0432A
  • Mileage 147,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats!

Compare at $14419 - Our Price is just $13999!

Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave. This 2014 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Buick Enclave is a full size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly interior. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 147,698 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.74 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Park Assist

2014 Buick Enclave