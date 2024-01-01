$19,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Enclave
Premium PREMIUM , AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, 7 SEATER, REMOTE START
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
69,015KM
Used
VIN 5GAKVCKD8FJ147683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,015 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $20085 - Myers Cadillac is just $19500!
JUST IN - 2015 BUICK ENCLAVE PREMIUM AWD- 7 PASSENGER SEATING W/2ND ROW SMART SLIDE(R) BUCKET SEATS * LEATHER APPOINTED SEATING (1ST AND 2ND ROWS), AUTO TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, 20 BRIGHT MACHINED ALUM. WHLS, EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF W/SLIDING FRONT AND FIXED REAR GLASS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, REAR VISION CAMERA, ULTRASONIC REAR PARKING ASSIST, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Glovebox, locking, passenger-side of instrument panel
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Instrumentation, engine oil life monitor
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power with power recliner and 2-way power lumbar
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with Mahogany wood accents
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down features, passenger Express-Down feature
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
NavTraffic is available in over 130 markets and works with your vehicle's navigation system to give you detailed traffic data right when you need it most - while you're driving. You'll avoid traffic tie-ups, save time and gas by getting alternate route...
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Rearview camera system integrated into IntelliLink display
Side Blind Zone Alert with Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted, rear-side, quarter panel and liftgate
Headlamps, High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Xenon projector lamps hi/low bi-functional with blue tint lenses and chromed bezels
Headlights, articulating
Liftgate, rear power
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, chromed
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.16 ratio, final drive
Engine, 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 with SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Steering, power, variable effort
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Trailering provisions, 2000 lbs (907 kg)
Additional Features
Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
