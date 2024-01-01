$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
80,352KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CA20HU435839
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0472A
- Mileage 80,352 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!
This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 80,352 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is Ultimate. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in the Ultimate Package. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free power tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 80,352 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is Ultimate. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in the Ultimate Package. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free power tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Cadillac XTS Luxury - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats 45,091 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester I TOURING W/TECH 176,989 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium - Low Mileage 58,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Hyundai Tucson