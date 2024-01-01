Menu
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 80,352 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Ultimate. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in the Ultimate Package. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free power tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2017 Hyundai Tucson

80,352 KM

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Navigation - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

80,352KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA20HU435839

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0472A
  • Mileage 80,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 80,352 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Tucson's trim level is Ultimate. Get luxury and versatility at a good value in the Ultimate Package. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 8-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, lane change assist, a hands-free power tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

