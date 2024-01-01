Menu
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

You have a lot of choices when shopping for a mid-size sedan, but nothing compares to the style and features of the Ford Fusion. This 2011 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Kanata. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2011 Ford Fusion

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Fusion

SE - Siriusxm

2011 Ford Fusion

SE - Siriusxm

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3FAHP0HA2BR245385

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1741A
  • Mileage 0

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

You have a lot of choices when shopping for a mid-size sedan, but nothing compares to the style and features of the Ford Fusion. This 2011 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
