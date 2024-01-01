$12,151+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Passat
Trendline - Bluetooth
2016 Volkswagen Passat
Trendline - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$12,151
+ taxes & licensing
156,036KM
Used
VIN 1VWAS7A34GC057730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Compare at $12516 - Our Price is just $12151!
This Volkswagen Passat is a roomy, comfortable family-sedan. Standard features are in generous supply offering a high level of comfort, performance, and technology for the money. This 2016 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Passat is a cut above the competition in terms of quality and refinement. It comes with German engineering you'd expect from Volkswagen at a competitive price point. Come take it for a spin to experience a level of sophistication not found in most mid-size sedansThis sedan has 156,036 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Passat's trim level is Trendline. The Trendline trim on this Passat offers a lot of features and a great value. You get a 6.33-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, AndroidAuto, Apple CarPlay, a CD player, an aux jack, USB audio input, and 1 SD card slot. Other features include a backup camera, cruise control, and a multi-function steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.47 with $0 down for 48 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$12,151
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2016 Volkswagen Passat