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2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$21,498
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
117,404KM
VIN WA1BNAFY7K2109926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Park Assist, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Climate Control, SiriusXM
Larger, more comfortable and with a completely revised interior, this 2019 Q5 offers much more passenger room and comfort, maybe even the best in its class. This 2019 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2019 Audi Q5 has gone through a comprehensive overhaul, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a brand new completely revised interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language.
This SUV has 117,404 km. It's Glacier White Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q5's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This Progressiv trim adds a lot of luxury with a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with collision mitigation, pedestrian braking, blind spot monitoring, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $164.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Larger, more comfortable and with a completely revised interior, this 2019 Q5 offers much more passenger room and comfort, maybe even the best in its class. This 2019 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2019 Audi Q5 has gone through a comprehensive overhaul, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a brand new completely revised interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language.
This SUV has 117,404 km. It's Glacier White Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q5's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This Progressiv trim adds a lot of luxury with a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with collision mitigation, pedestrian braking, blind spot monitoring, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $164.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 117,404 KM $21,498 + tax & lic
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$21,498
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Audi Q5