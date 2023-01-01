Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

50,104 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
SLE - Heated Seats - Remote Start - $193 B/W

Location

50,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10028697
  • Stock #: OB0497A
  • VIN: 3GKALMEV4KL120062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0497A
  • Mileage 50,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!

This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 50,104 kms. It's sand in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This amazing crossover comes with some impressive standard features. Automatic stop/start to reduce idle and increase fuel efficiency, hill descent control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, automatic on/off headlamps, LED accent lighting, heated power side mirrors, and LED signature taillamps provide a beautiful blend of fuel efficiency, capability, and style. The interior is loaded with Driver Information Centre display, 4G WiFi, heated front seats, active noise cancellation, rear charge only USB ports, remote start, Teen Driver Technology, leather steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, flat folding seats including front passenger, GMC Connected Access capable, keyless open and start, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

4G WiFi

