2019 RAM 1500 Classic

74,390 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Express - Aluminum Wheels - $256 B/W

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

74,390KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9593800
  • Stock #: OB0191A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT6KS595416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $37079 - Our Price is just $35999!

Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 Classic proves that it has what it takes to get the job done right. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 74,390 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as this hard working truck comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KT6KS595416.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.38 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

