$23,688+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
SE Upgrade Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$23,688
+ taxes & licensing
108,896KM
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK7KU777347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,896 KM
Vehicle Description
SE Upgrade Package!
Sharper lines and athletic stance make this 2019 Toyota Camry live on the daring side of dependability. This 2019 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 108,896 kms. It's super white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is SE Upgrade Package. Stepping up to this Toyota Camry SE with Upgrade Package is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with extra comfort and tech features such as leatherette heated front seats with power adjustment, larger aluminum wheels, an Entune 3.0 Audio system with a larger 8 inch touchscreen display that features Scout GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, wireless streaming audio and wireless device charging. It also includes a power sunroof, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, dual zone climate control, proximity remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of blind spot detection, lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Se Upgrade Package.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Head Room: 965 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,029 kg
Overall height: 1,445 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,069 mm
Curb weight: 1,515 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm
Wheelbase: 2,825 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,895 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
SE Upgrade Package
Max cargo capacity: 427 L
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
