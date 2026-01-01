$23,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia Sorento
SX - Low Mileage
2020 Kia Sorento
SX - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
68,868KM
VIN 5XYPKDA58LG653877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Everlasting Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0752
- Mileage 68,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a host of luxury features and technology designed to make your drive safer and easier, this Kia Sorento is ready to be the next member of your family. This 2020 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2020 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers responsive handling, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.
This low mileage SUV has just 68,868 km. It's Everlasting Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sorento's trim level is SX. This SX adds some of the best luxury and technology features around with air cooled front seats, navigation, heated second row seats, premium Harman Kardon speaker system, and directionally adaptive LED lighting. Other premium features include a sunroof, leather seating, memory driver seat, smart power liftgate, UVO smartphone connectivity, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, wireless charging, heated steering wheel, leather steering wheel and shifter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 8 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, dual zone automatic climate control, 110V household style outlet, power folding side mirrors with turn signals, remote keyless entry, obstacle detection, aluminum wheels, height adjustable seat, USB and aux inputs, and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $177.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
With a host of luxury features and technology designed to make your drive safer and easier, this Kia Sorento is ready to be the next member of your family. This 2020 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2020 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers responsive handling, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.
This low mileage SUV has just 68,868 km. It's Everlasting Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sorento's trim level is SX. This SX adds some of the best luxury and technology features around with air cooled front seats, navigation, heated second row seats, premium Harman Kardon speaker system, and directionally adaptive LED lighting. Other premium features include a sunroof, leather seating, memory driver seat, smart power liftgate, UVO smartphone connectivity, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, wireless charging, heated steering wheel, leather steering wheel and shifter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 8 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, dual zone automatic climate control, 110V household style outlet, power folding side mirrors with turn signals, remote keyless entry, obstacle detection, aluminum wheels, height adjustable seat, USB and aux inputs, and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $177.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Kia Sorento SX - Low Mileage 68,868 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 29,495 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impala LS - OnStar - Cruise Control 145,912 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Kia Sorento