2020 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
53,982KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBMM6L1150822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0878
- Mileage 53,982 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay!
Innovative performance isn't just about power it's about an engaging, responsive drive that connects you to the road. This 2020 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Like all Mazdas, this 2020 Mazda3 Sport was built with one thing in mind: you. Born from our obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through our design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capturing movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel and top notch technology for the modern era.This hatchback has 53,982 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GT. This top shelf GT brings the best goodies with bigger and more stylish aluminum wheels, sunroof, and a Bose premium sound system. This amazing car also has an upgraded drivetrain, rain sensing wipers, heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, smart city braking assist, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. Other awesome features include heated seats, remote keyless entry, upholstered dashboard, metal-look and piano black interior accent trim, and blind spot monitoring. The exterior has style for days with aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, power side mirrors with turn signals, LED lighting, and perimeter/approach lights. Stay connected and entertained with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect, and Bluetooth on an 8.8 inch display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
2020 Mazda MAZDA3