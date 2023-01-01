$32,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
69,757KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX7LM120767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black / Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0332
- Mileage 69,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Multi-Function Camera w/Distance Sensor, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert!
Among crossover SUVs, this 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan stands out for its spacious and elegant interior. This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 69,757 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline. This range topping Tiguan Highline comes fully loaded with unique alloy wheels, a premium Fender audio system, panoramic sunroof, satellite navigation, a heated leather steering wheel and heated leather seats, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. It also includes blind spot detection, chrome exterior trim, an 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Multi-function Camera W/distance Sensor, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist , Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals In Aluminum Look.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $214.95 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Blind Spot Monitor
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Lane Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Self-leveling headlights
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets and wiper park
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,659 mm
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Curb weight: 1,750 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Overall Length: 4,701 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) front and rear reverse sensing system
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look
R-Line Exterior Design
R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel
Multi-Function Camera w/Distance Sensor
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan