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2025 Subaru Forester
Sport - Premium Audio - Sunroof
2025 Subaru Forester
Sport - Premium Audio - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
44,252KM
VIN JF2SLDHC4SH434014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!
This 2025 Forester has enough comfort, safety and versatility for all of your weekend adventures, no matter where they may lead. This 2025 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.
This SUV has 44,252 km. It's Magnetite Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Sport. This trim steps things up with a 11-speaker harman/kardon system, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated steering wheel. Other standard features include heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, aluminum alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, and an 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and forward collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2025 Forester has enough comfort, safety and versatility for all of your weekend adventures, no matter where they may lead. This 2025 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.
This SUV has 44,252 km. It's Magnetite Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Sport. This trim steps things up with a 11-speaker harman/kardon system, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated steering wheel. Other standard features include heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, aluminum alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, and an 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and forward collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tracker System
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
11 Speakers
Mechanical
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
3.70 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L DI Subaru Boxer 4-Cyl 16V DOHC w/VVT -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
TIRES: 235/50R19 ALL-SEASON
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, dual-function X-MODE, hill descent control, lock-up torque converter, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, SI-DRIVE (2-mode w/Sport), shift lock and normal and ...
4901# Gvwr
Stablex Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" 15-Spoke Bronze Aluminum Alloy Winter tires cannot be fitted to 19" wheels. Additional wheel purchase required for winter tires. Consult dealer for details.
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 3 heat settings, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat w/2-way lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and whiplash-reducing, removable, height adjustable head restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Suede Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
STARLINK boundary/curfew/speed alert (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2025 Subaru Forester