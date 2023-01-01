$56,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland PANO ROOF - NAV - LOW KMS
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland PANO ROOF - NAV - LOW KMS
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
$56,998
+ taxes & licensing
24,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFCG3MC548627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 24,744 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee