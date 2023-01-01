Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

24,744 KM

$56,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland PANO ROOF - NAV - LOW KMS

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland PANO ROOF - NAV - LOW KMS

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

24,744KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCG3MC548627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland PANO ROOF - NAV - LOW KMS for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland PANO ROOF - NAV - LOW KMS 24,744 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 5.3L - HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation 5.3L - HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START 29,368 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn SUNROOF - NAV - AISIN TRANSMISSION for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2022 RAM 3500 Big Horn SUNROOF - NAV - AISIN TRANSMISSION 73,786 KM $74,999 + tax & lic

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee