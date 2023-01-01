$3,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Torrent
FWD 4dr
2008 Pontiac Torrent
FWD 4dr
Location
MMC Auto
202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
905-895-8464
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
224,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2CKDL33F886041322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 224,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Pontiac Torrent Podium Edition
224,000km, FWD
Automatic, power windows and locks.
Good condition for the year and km and will have lots of life left.
Car is sold certified and price is plus HST and license.
Global warranties available starting at $200.MMC Auto220 Mulock DriveUnit 202 upstairsNewmarket(905)895-8464Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4Or by appointment
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
MMC Auto
202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Call Dealer
905-895-XXXX(click to show)
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
MMC Auto
905-895-8464
2008 Pontiac Torrent