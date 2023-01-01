Menu
<p style=line-height: 1;><strong>2007 Pontiac Torrent Podium Edition</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>224,000km, FWD</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Automatic, power windows and locks.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Good condition for the year and km and will have lots of life left.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Car is sold certified and price is plus HST and license.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1;><strong>Global warranties available starting at $200.</strong></p><h2><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>MMC Auto</span></h2><h2><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>220 Mulock Drive</span></h2><h2><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Unit 202 upstairs</span></h2><h2><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Newmarket</span></h2><h2><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>(905)895-8464</span></h2><h2><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 4</span></h2><h2><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>Or by appointment</span></h2>

2008 Pontiac Torrent

224,000 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Torrent

FWD 4dr

2008 Pontiac Torrent

FWD 4dr

MMC Auto

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-895-8464

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2CKDL33F886041322

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

202-220 Mulock Dr, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-895-8464

