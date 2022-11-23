Menu
2017 Nissan Armada

105,528 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Armada

2017 Nissan Armada

4WD 4DR PLATINUM EDITION

2017 Nissan Armada

4WD 4DR PLATINUM EDITION

Location

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,528KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9329029
  • Stock #: PU19742A
  • VIN: JN8AY2NE7H9702177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,528 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

