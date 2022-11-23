Menu
2019 Ford F-150

44,872 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box

2019 Ford F-150

XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9329035
  • Stock #: PU19773
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C5XKKE25262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # PU19773
  • Mileage 44,872 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4X2
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

