$31,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
905-853-5000
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
XL 2WD Reg Cab 8' Box
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
44,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9329035
- Stock #: PU19773
- VIN: 1FTMF1C5XKKE25262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # PU19773
- Mileage 44,872 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4X2
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Southlake Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4