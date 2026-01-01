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2013 Kia Optima

60,866 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto LX+

Watch This Vehicle
14457919

2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto LX+

Location

CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2

1-866-632-4576

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,866KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGM4A79D5338735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
16" Alloy Wheels
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC GDI 16-valve aluminum I4 engine
Front/rear disc brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: high performance dampers, coil springs
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: high performance dampers, coil springs
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Steptronic shifter, adaptive learning, neutral control, variable line pressure

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Brake assist system (BAS)
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Dual front side airbags
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Hill assist control (HAC)
Child seat safety tethers
Dual advanced front airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Outboard front/rear 3-point seat belts -inc: front pretensioners, front force limiters

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Front/rear mud guards
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
P205/65R16 tires
Side fender garnish
Dual body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/integrated LED turn signals

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cabin Air Filter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
ANTI-THEFT ALARM W/IMMOBILIZER
Rear Bench Seat
Sunglass Holder
(2) front cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Front/rear map lights
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Dual cloth sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front/rear door storage bins
Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down w/front pinch protection
Rear centre fold-down armrest w/(2) cup holders
Cooling glove box *Temperature Dependent on Air Conditioning Setting*
Manual air conditioning -inc: rear vents

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Satellite radio receiver
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack, USB port, (6) speakers

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Full-length panoramic sunroof
Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
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$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

CarSmart Niagara

1-866-632-4576

2013 Kia Optima