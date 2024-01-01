$23,544+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
2021 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$23,544
+ taxes & licensing
30,772KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPMCAC1M7857356
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SE607382A
- Mileage 30,772 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
2021 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 54,133 KM $49,274 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4 127,395 KM $43,552 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium Hybrid, Navi, Heated Cooled Leather S 116,915 KM $21,097 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cardinal Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Call Dealer
877-378-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,544
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2021 Kia Sportage