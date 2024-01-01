Menu
2023 Kia Sportage

9,658 KM

$28,957

+ tax & licensing
Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$28,957

+ taxes & licensing

9,658KM
Used
VIN KNDPU3AF6P7192369

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SE600808A
  • Mileage 9,658 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, Bluetooth, Cruise, Tow Package, Auto Headlamps for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, Bluetooth, Cruise, Tow Package, Auto Headlamps 123,363 KM $21,981 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul GT Line, Navi, Heated and Cooled Seats for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Kia Soul GT Line, Navi, Heated and Cooled Seats 127,023 KM $19,769 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Telluride SX, AWD, Navi, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Kia Telluride SX, AWD, Navi, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats 88,700 KM $34,597 + tax & lic

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$28,957

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2023 Kia Sportage