2015 Mazda MAZDA3

116,641 KM

$12,225

+ tax & licensing
GX Manual - Bluetooth - Power Windows

Location

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

116,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9566980
  • Stock #: U7152
  • VIN: JM1BM1U77F1253877

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7152
  • Mileage 116,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Manual Transmission, Power Windows, A/C, Bluetooth.
Financing available up to 60 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From North Bay Mazda?
*The Clubhouse Commitment pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

