Clean Carfax! One Owner! Locally Owned! Dealer Serviced! Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Rear Dropping Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Android Auto and Apple Carplay Compatible, Push Start.

2017 Kia Sportage

133,000 KM

$21,123

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage

EX AWD - Heated Seats - Cruise Control - Android Auto and Apple Carplay

2017 Kia Sportage

EX AWD - Heated Seats - Cruise Control - Android Auto and Apple Carplay

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$21,123

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC2H7147353

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2437A
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-XXXX

705-476-7600

$21,123

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2017 Kia Sportage