Menu
Account
Sign In
Dont miss out on this opportunity! With a clean Carfax, and meticulously maintained here at North Bay Mazda, this 2020 Mazda CX-5 GX is ready to go. This fully certified vehicle boasts new rotors front and rear, new windshield and new all-season tires. Lots of room for the whole family in this mid-size SUV, the safety of AWD and Mazdas renown reliability make this CX-5 an attractive option. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2020 Mazda CX-5

84,464 KM

Details Description Features

$25,337

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD - Heated Front Seats - Clean Carfax - Brand New All-Season Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD - Heated Front Seats - Clean Carfax - Brand New All-Season Tires

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 11181463
  2. 11181463
  3. 11181463
  4. 11181463
  5. 11181463
  6. 11181463
  7. 11181463
  8. 11181463
  9. 11181463
  10. 11181463
  11. 11181463
  12. 11181463
  13. 11181463
  14. 11181463
  15. 11181463
  16. 11181463
  17. 11181463
  18. 11181463
  19. 11181463
  20. 11181463
  21. 11181463
  22. 11181463
  23. 11181463
  24. 11181463
  25. 11181463
  26. 11181463
Contact Seller

$25,337

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,464KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBBL0L0755221

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7438
  • Mileage 84,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss out on this opportunity! With a clean Carfax, and meticulously maintained here at North Bay Mazda, this 2020 Mazda CX-5 GX is ready to go. This fully certified vehicle boasts new rotors front and rear, new windshield and new all-season tires. Lots of room for the whole family in this mid-size SUV, the safety of AWD and Mazda's renown reliability make this CX-5 an attractive option.


Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Clean Carfax for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Clean Carfax 180,718 KM $14,967 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson ESSENTIAL AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - New All-Season Tires! for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson ESSENTIAL AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - New All-Season Tires! 105,496 KM $21,714 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - MASSAGE SEATS – HEATED/COOLED SEATS – PANO SUNROOF – 3M TAPE for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - MASSAGE SEATS – HEATED/COOLED SEATS – PANO SUNROOF – 3M TAPE 38,873 KM $47,196 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,337

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5