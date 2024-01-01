Menu
Check out this 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential! With a clean Carfax and full certification completed, youre all set to travel. Lots of room for the whole family, and economical as well. Lots of Safety Features such as Hill Decent Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Locking Differential ensure you stay safe on the road! Dont miss out on this opportunity! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

105,496 KM

$21,714

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson

ESSENTIAL AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - New All-Season Tires!

2020 Hyundai Tucson

ESSENTIAL AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - New All-Season Tires!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$21,714

+ taxes & licensing

105,496KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J2CA44LU250657

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7434
  • Mileage 105,496 KM

Check out this 2020 Hyundai Tucson Essential! With a clean Carfax and full certification completed, you're all set to travel. Lots of room for the whole family, and economical as well. Lots of Safety Features such as Hill Decent Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Locking Differential ensure you stay safe on the road! Don't miss out on this opportunity!


Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson ESSENTIAL AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - New All-Season Tires! for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson ESSENTIAL AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - New All-Season Tires! 105,496 KM $21,714 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - MASSAGE SEATS – HEATED/COOLED SEATS – PANO SUNROOF – 3M TAPE for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - MASSAGE SEATS – HEATED/COOLED SEATS – PANO SUNROOF – 3M TAPE 38,873 KM $47,196 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo AWD – TURBO – GARNET RED LEATHER for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo AWD – TURBO – GARNET RED LEATHER 63,981 KM $32,909 + tax & lic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
$21,714

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2020 Hyundai Tucson