Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Only 54,231 Miles! This Kia Soul boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system.* This Kia Soul Features the Following Options *Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* This Kia Soul is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Kia Soul!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2018 Kia Soul

54,231 KM

Details Description Features

$17,659

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10988831
  2. 10988831
Contact Seller

$17,659

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,231KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A57J7550381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24178A
  • Mileage 54,231 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Only 54,231 Miles! This Kia Soul boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system.* This Kia Soul Features the Following Options *Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* This Kia Soul is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Kia Soul!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2018 Kia Soul for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Kia Soul 54,231 KM $17,659 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD LE 0 KM $26,439 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX AWD 4DR PREMIUM for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Cadillac SRX AWD 4DR PREMIUM 116,333 KM $20,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,659

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul