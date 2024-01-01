Menu
ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C. DONT MISS THIS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

2018 Nissan Altima

93,873 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,873KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3APXJC102131

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240018
  • Mileage 93,873 KM

ALLOYS. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C. DON'T MISS THIS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

CVT

2018 Nissan Altima