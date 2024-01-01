Menu
<p><p><strong>2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1713208057930_24101814364863539 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>S FWD Gray On Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.5L <span></span><span> </span>I4 <span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C<span> <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine</span><span> <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span> Keyless Entry <span></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 145,565 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8+HZMZO+SLQAVGcJyU98GRfmmHEPnOQx>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8+HZMZO+SLQAVGcJyU98GRfmmHEPnOQx</a></strong></span></p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2012 Nissan Altima

190,895 KM

$5,299

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 Man 2.5 S

2012 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 Man 2.5 S

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$5,299

+ taxes & licensing

190,895KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL2AP2CN538151

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,895 KM

2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD Gray On Black Interior 

 2.5L  I4  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Push Start Engine  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 145,565 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8+HZMZO+SLQAVGcJyU98GRfmmHEPnOQx


Cruise Control
Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Tachometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Retained accessory pwr
4-way manual passenger seat
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
(2) front seat back map pockets
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
rear reading lights
pwr trunk release
Vehicle security system
Locking glove box w/valet switch
Centre console w/dual level storage -inc: CD/DVD case storage
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Continuously variable valve timing control
Dual chrome exhaust tips
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
(2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod

Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front seat active head restraints
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Emergency inside trunk release
Side door guard beams
Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
seatbelt
(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor

Colour-keyed bumpers
Colour-keyed door handles
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Colour-keyed bodyside moulding
Dark grey grille w/chrome
Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
Black side window/windshield moulding
Chrome license plate finisher

(1) centre console

In glass diversity antenna

coolant temp
trunk
speedometer
outside temp
distance to empty
average speed
(2) rear
average fuel economy
entry/exit system
overhead front map lights
fuel gauge
Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on
height adjustable
Illumination -inc: dome light
drive time
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent Fine Vision gauges
Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters
Nissan Intelligent Key reminder
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel
Retractable assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$5,299

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2012 Nissan Altima