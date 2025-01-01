Menu
The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT is a spacious and versatile midsize SUV, perfect for families or anyone seeking a comfortable and feature packed ride. Features: 7 Passenger seats, second row captains chair, cloth interior, heated seats, Chevrolet infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, USB ports, power liftgate, clean Carfax!

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

100,058 KM

$27,860

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT 7 PASSENGER SEATING - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX!

12116556

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT 7 PASSENGER SEATING - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$27,860

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,058KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVGKW8KJ130548

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24217A
  • Mileage 100,058 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT is a spacious and versatile midsize SUV, perfect for families or anyone seeking a comfortable and feature packed ride. Features: 7 Passenger seats, second row captains chair, cloth interior, heated seats, Chevrolet infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, USB ports, power liftgate, clean Carfax!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
$27,860

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Chevrolet Traverse