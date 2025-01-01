$27,860+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT 7 PASSENGER SEATING - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
North Bay Mazda
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24217A
- Mileage 100,058 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT is a spacious and versatile midsize SUV, perfect for families or anyone seeking a comfortable and feature packed ride. Features: 7 Passenger seats, second row captains chair, cloth interior, heated seats, Chevrolet infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, USB ports, power liftgate, clean Carfax!
Vehicle Features
