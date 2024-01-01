Menu
Account
Sign In
XLT 4X4!! 20 ALLOYS. 7 PASS. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. SEE IT TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2019 Ford Explorer

68,026 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4X4!! 20" ALLOYS. 7 PASS. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4X4!! 20" ALLOYS. 7 PASS. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 11166745
  2. 11166745
  3. 11166745
  4. 11166745
  5. 11166745
  6. 11166745
  7. 11166745
  8. 11166745
  9. 11166745
  10. 11166745
  11. 11166745
  12. 11166745
  13. 11166745
  14. 11166745
  15. 11166745
  16. 11166745
  17. 11166745
  18. 11166745
  19. 11166745
  20. 11166745
  21. 11166745
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8DH7KGA13994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,026 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4X4!! 20" ALLOYS. 7 PASS. PANOROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. NAV. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEATS. DUAL A/C. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. SEE IT TODAY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2021 Buick Encore Preferred PREFERRED AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. 18
2021 Buick Encore Preferred PREFERRED AWD!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. 18" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. PWR SEAT. CARPLAY. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. P 66,434 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa FUEL EFFICIENT FUN!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. 16
2021 Nissan Versa FUEL EFFICIENT FUN!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. NAV. 16" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. AUTO HIGH-BEAMS. LANE ASS 79,398 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury LUXURY TRIM, SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury LUXURY TRIM, SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. 83,283 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer