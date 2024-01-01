2019 Mazda CX-5

Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 CX-5 GT: One Owner, Dealer Serviced, Immaculate Condition. New tires purchased in November. Front Brakes for Safety. Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Bose Sound, Power Tailgate, Heating/Cooling Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Dropping Seats, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Backup Camera, Navigation, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2019 Mazda CX-5

87,318 KM

Details Description Features

$29,330

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD - Bose Audio - Sunroof - Heating/Cooling Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD - Bose Audio - Sunroof - Heating/Cooling Seats

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 11105407
  2. 11105407
  3. 11105407
  4. 11105407
  5. 11105407
  6. 11105407
  7. 11105407
  8. 11105407
  9. 11105407
  10. 11105407
  11. 11105407
  12. 11105407
  13. 11105407
  14. 11105407
  15. 11105407
  16. 11105407
  17. 11105407
  18. 11105407
  19. 11105407
  20. 11105407
  21. 11105407
  22. 11105407
  23. 11105407
  24. 11105407
  25. 11105407
  26. 11105407
  27. 11105407
  28. 11105407
  29. 11105407
  30. 11105407
Contact Seller

$29,330

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY6K0604391

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24113A
  • Mileage 87,318 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CX-5 GT: One Owner, Dealer Serviced, Immaculate Condition. New tires purchased in November. Front Brakes for Safety.

Features Include: All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Bose Sound, Power Tailgate, Heating/Cooling Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Dropping Seats, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Backup Camera, Navigation, Power Windows, Power Seats, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD - Bose Audio - Sunroof - Heating/Cooling Seats for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD - Bose Audio - Sunroof - Heating/Cooling Seats 87,318 KM $29,330 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD - BOSE AUDIO - SUNROOF - 360 CAMERA for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD - BOSE AUDIO - SUNROOF - 360 CAMERA 128,466 KM $26,004 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 AWD - POWER LIFTGATE - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS/STEERING - SUNROOF for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 AWD - POWER LIFTGATE - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS/STEERING - SUNROOF 115,548 KM $28,605 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,330

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5