$20,229+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited CVT - Sunroof
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Limited CVT - Sunroof
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$20,229
+ taxes & licensing
166,000KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSDLC9K3208682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5095A168
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
The iconic Subaru Outback is better than ever for 2019. No matter where your next adventure is, get there in the 2019 Subaru Outback. This 2019 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The 2019 Subaru Outback was designed for your inner adventurer. Whether improving your commute or finding the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2019 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 166,000 kms. It's abyss blue pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is 2.5i Limited CVT. Stepping up to this Limited Outback gets you an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. Continuing in the luxury, this SUV alternative is equipped with heated leather seats with memory settings, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, and automatic, steering responsive headlights. For added safety this SUV also comes with SRVD, Subaru's rear/side vehicle detection program with blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
$20,229
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback